White Sox's Anthony Kay: Contest postponed Thursday

Kay will have to wait another day to return to the mound after Thursday's contest against Atlanta was postponed due to rain.

Kay was set to start Thursday's series finale against Atlanta, but he will now likely take the mound in Friday's series opener against the Dodgers. The left-hander is coming off of a disappointing outing against the Phillies on June 5, allowing six runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out four batters over four innings. Unfortunately for him and fantasy managers alike, Los Angeles is by no means an easier matchup.