Kay allowed one run on one hit, three walks and two hit batsmen while striking out five over 5.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Mariners on Tuesday.

Kay didn't have a great showing for control, but the Mariners' bats failed to punish him for it. He's now allowed two earned runs or less in each of his last four starts, adding a 19:8 K:BB across 21.1 innings in that span. For the season, he's at a 4.27 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 34:22 K:BB through 46.1 innings over 10 appearances (eight starts). The southpaw is projected to make his next start at home versus the Twins.