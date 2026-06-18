White Sox's Anthony Kay: Jumped early in second loss

Kay (6-2) took the loss Wednesday against the Yankees, allowing four runs on six hits and one walk in four innings. He struck out two.

The Yankees immediately got all over Kay on Wednesday, tagging the hurler for a pair of runs in the first and second innings each. The 31-year-old left-hander continues to struggle to find the plate consistently -- he's now issued at least one walk in all 15 of his appearances and also hit at least one batter in five of his last seven starts. Kay has an uninspiring 4.61 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 55:28 K:BB over 70.1 innings, but he's next set to face a Cleveland lineup that will be without superstar Jose Ramirez (hand).