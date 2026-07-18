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White Sox's Anthony Kay: No-decision against Toronto

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Kay did not factor into Friday's decision against the Blue Jays, allowing two runs on two hits and three walks while striking out five across four innings.

It wasn't the cleanest outing from Kay, who was pulled following the fourth inning after tossing 83 pitches (47 strikes), though he did induce 11 whiffs. It's the second time he's failed to go beyond four innings over his last three starts, and he has a 4.24 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 76:38 K:BB across 93.1 innings this season. Kay is lined up to start next week on the road against the Rangers.

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