White Sox's Anthony Kay: Serviceable in fourth loss

Kay (6-4) took the loss Thursday against the Red Sox, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks in 5.1 innings. He struck out four.

Kay got through three scoreless frames to begin the afternoon but fell apart a bit in the fourth inning, when he gave up both of his runs. Lack of control has been a recurring theme in the first half of the campaign for the 31-year-old left-hander amid his transition to the rotation, as he's issued multiple walks in 12 of his 19 outings while hitting at least one batter in 11 of them as well. Through 89.1 frames, Kay has a middling 4.23 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 71:35 K:BB.