White Sox's Brooks Baldwin: Absent from lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Baldwin (hip) isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Guardians.
Baldwin was pulled from Friday's game due to a sore left hip, and he'll receive a day off to recover Saturday. Michael Taylor will fill the resulting void in center field and bat eighth.
