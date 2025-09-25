White Sox's Brooks Baldwin: Absent from lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Baldwin is not in the lineup for Thursday's contest against the Yankees.
Baldwin started the first two games of the series and had made three straight starts overall, but he'll begin Thursday's festivities on the bench. Derek Hill will patrol center field and Michael Taylor will be in right field for the White Sox.
More News
-
White Sox's Brooks Baldwin: Idle Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Brooks Baldwin: Rejoining lineup Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Brooks Baldwin: Held out again Monday•
-
White Sox's Brooks Baldwin: On bench again Sunday•
-
White Sox's Brooks Baldwin: Absent from lineup•
-
White Sox's Brooks Baldwin: Dealing with sore hip•