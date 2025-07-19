White Sox's Brooks Baldwin: Activated off IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The White Sox reinstated Baldwin (back) from the 10-day injured list Saturday.
Baldwin landed on the IL on July 9 due to a lower-back strain, but he made a relatively quick recovery and homered in his lone minor-league rehab game Friday. The utility man's activation resulted in rookie outfielder Will Robertson being optioned to Triple-A Charlotte.
