The White Sox reinstated Baldwin (back) from the 10-day injured list Saturday.

Baldwin landed on the IL on July 9 due to a lower-back strain, but he made a relatively quick recovery and homered in his lone minor-league rehab game Friday. The utility man's activation resulted in rookie outfielder Will Robertson being optioned to Triple-A Charlotte.

