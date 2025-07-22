Baldwin went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer in Monday's 8-3 victory over the Rays.

The Chicago utility man drew his first start since being activated from a back injury July 19 and made the most of it. Baldwin opened the game's scoring with a 352-foot, three-run blast off Tampa Bay starter Shane Baz in the second. The 24-year-old is now slashing .226/.269/.371 with three steals, 23 RBI and 14 runs scored across 175 total plate appearances.