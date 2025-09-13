White Sox's Brooks Baldwin: Dealing with sore hip
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Baldwin was taken out of Friday's game against the Guardians due to left hip soreness.
Baldwin had gone 0-for-2 with a strikeout before his hip caused his early removal in the sixth inning. If he ends up needing to miss any time beyond Friday, Michael Taylor would be the favorite to pick up starts in center field.
