White Sox's Brooks Baldwin: Departing lineup Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Baldwin is absent from the lineup for Friday's contest in Detroit.
Baldwin has been seeing regular reps in the outfield for the White Sox lately, but he'll take a seat in Friday's series opener. Will Robertson will grab the start in right field.
