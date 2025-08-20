White Sox's Brooks Baldwin: Drawing fifth straight start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Baldwin will start in right field and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against Atlanta.
Baldwin will be awarded a fifth straight start, after he recorded at least one hit in each of the previous four contests while getting on base at a .692 clip in those games. The 25-year-old is capable of playing multiple infield and outfield spots and should have a fairly clear pathway to steady playing time while he's sporting a hot bat.
