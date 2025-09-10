White Sox's Brooks Baldwin: Exiting starting nine
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Baldwin is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays.
After starting three straight games and seven of the past eight contests, Baldwin will begin Wednesday's festivities on the bench. Michael Taylor will be in center field and bat ninth for the White Sox.
More News
-
White Sox's Brooks Baldwin: Departing lineup Friday•
-
White Sox's Brooks Baldwin: Trio of hits in rout•
-
White Sox's Brooks Baldwin: Resting Sunday•
-
White Sox's Brooks Baldwin: Taking seat Sunday•
-
White Sox's Brooks Baldwin: Getting breather Friday•
-
White Sox's Brooks Baldwin: Drawing fifth straight start•