Baldwin will start in left field and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Rays.

The White Sox will keep Baldwin in the lineup for a third straight matchup with a right-handed starter (Taj Bradley), after he went 1-for-7 with a home run and three RBI in the first two contests of the series. For the season, the 24-year-old Baldwin is hitting just .222/.264/.364 over 178 plate appearances, but he may continue seeing plenty of starts over the final two months of the campaign while the non-contending White Sox prioritize playing time for their younger players down the stretch.

