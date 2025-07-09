White Sox's Brooks Baldwin: Goes on IL with back strain
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The White Sox placed Baldwin on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a lower-back strain.
Baldwin had to be scratched from the lineup Tuesday and didn't bounce back well enough from his back issue to avoid the IL. Tim Elko is grabbing Baldwin's spot on the active roster.
