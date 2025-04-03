Baldwin went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 6-1 loss to the Twins.

The 24-year-old switch hitter spoiled a shutout bid by Pablo Lopez with his seventh-inning blast. It was Baldwin's first long ball of the season, and he's making a case to take over the starting shortstop job for the White Sox with a five-game hitting streak to begin the season during which he's batting .357 (5-for-14).