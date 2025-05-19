The White Sox optioned Baldwin to Triple-A Charlotte on Monday.
Baldwin has been a regular for the White Sox this season in a super-utility role, but he's managed to slash only .215/.257/.331 over 44 contests. He's clearing out to make room on the active roster for the return of outfielder Austin Slater (knee) from the injured list.
