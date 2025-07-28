White Sox's Brooks Baldwin: Hitting bench Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Baldwin is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Phillies.
Michael Taylor will pick up a start in the outfield in place of Baldwin, who had been included in the lineup in five of Chicago's previous six contests. Baldwin has maintained a lowly .615 OPS over 187 plate appearances in the majors this season, but he could nonetheless be in line for a near-everyday role over the final two months of the campaign while the 38-68 White Sox play out the string.
More News
-
White Sox's Brooks Baldwin: Getting third straight start•
-
White Sox's Brooks Baldwin: Cracks sixth homer•
-
White Sox's Brooks Baldwin: Activated off IL•
-
White Sox's Brooks Baldwin: Starting rehab assignment•
-
White Sox's Brooks Baldwin: Goes on IL with back strain•
-
White Sox's Brooks Baldwin: Scratched Tuesday•