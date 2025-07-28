Baldwin is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Phillies.

Michael Taylor will pick up a start in the outfield in place of Baldwin, who had been included in the lineup in five of Chicago's previous six contests. Baldwin has maintained a lowly .615 OPS over 187 plate appearances in the majors this season, but he could nonetheless be in line for a near-everyday role over the final two months of the campaign while the 38-68 White Sox play out the string.