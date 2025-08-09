default-cbs-image
Baldwin went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Friday against the Guardians.

Baldwin has started six straight games at third base and has gone 8-for-20 with two home runs, two RBI and three runs scored in that span. Both of those home runs have come in his last two games, with Friday's coming off of Tanner Bibee in the third inning.

