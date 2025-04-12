Baldwin isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Boston.
Baldwin will get a chance to rest Saturday after going 2-for-5 with an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in Friday's series opener. Joshua Palacios will fill the resulting vacancy in right field and bat fifth.
