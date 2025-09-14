White Sox's Brooks Baldwin: On bench again Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Baldwin (hip) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians.
Baldwin departed Friday's contest due to hip soreness and will sit Sunday for a second consecutive game. Dominic Fletcher is starting in center field in the series finale for the White Sox.
