Baldwin is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Twins.

Baldwin had picked up starts in both of the White Sox's previous two matchups with right-handed pitchers, going 2-for-7 at the dish. Though he'll find himself out of the lineup in Monday's series opener versus Twins righty Chris Paddack, Baldwin's standing as a switch hitter who's capable of playing multiple spots in the infield and outfield should allow him to continue seeing at least semi-regular playing time.