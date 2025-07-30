Baldwin is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies.

The switch-hitting Baldwin will hit the bench for the third game in a row, though he'll be out of the lineup against a right-handed starter (Taijuan Walker) on Wednesday after sitting against lefties in the first two contests of the series. Kyle Teel will serve as the White Sox's designated hitter in the series finale while Chicago rolls out an outfield of Andrew Benintendi, Luis Robert and Mike Tauchman from left to right.