Baldwin is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Tigers.

Baldwin started the past nine games but will hit the bench Tuesday with just three hits in his last 24 at-bats, though two of those knocks were homers. Curtis Mead will start at third base with Miguel Vargas (oblique) at first in his return from the injured list.

