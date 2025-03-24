Baldwin is among the candidates to see starts at shortstop for the White Sox, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Colson Montgomery and Chase Meidroth are back in the minors, leaving Baldwin, Jacob Amaya and non-roster invitees Nick Maton and Tristan Gray as candidates at shortstop in what will be a "mix and matching" situation, per manager Will Venable. Amaya is probably the favorite to see the bulk of the time at shortstop based on his defensive prowess. Baldwin, meanwhile, operated in a utility role during spring training and could continue to bounce around all over the field for the Southsiders.