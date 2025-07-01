White Sox's Brooks Baldwin: Recalled from Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The White Sox recalled Baldwin from Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday.
Baldwin has slashed an ugly .211/.252/.323 during his time with the big club this season. He's posted better numbers in Triple-A and has been getting reps in center field however, so he could help cover for the absence of Luis Robert (hamstring).
More News
-
White Sox's Brooks Baldwin: Returns to Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Brooks Baldwin: Up from Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Brooks Baldwin: Headed to Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Brooks Baldwin: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Brooks Baldwin: Taking seat Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Brooks Baldwin: On bench for second straight game•