White Sox's Brooks Baldwin: Rejoining lineup Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Baldwin (hip) is starting in center field and batting ninth Tuesday against the Orioles.
Baldwin hasn't seen the field since Friday due to a hip issue but is ready to retake the field Tuesday versus Baltimore. The 25-year-old was in the midst of a 2-for-21 slump prior to the injury.
