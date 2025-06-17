White Sox's Brooks Baldwin: Returns to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The White Sox optioned Baldwin to Triple-A Charlotte on Monday.
Baldwin was recalled over the weekend and struck out in all three plate appearances. The White Sox will announce a corresponding move prior to Tuesday's game against the Cardinals.
