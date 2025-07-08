White Sox's Brooks Baldwin: Scratched Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Baldwin was scratched from the lineup ahead of Tuesday's game against Toronto due to lower-back tightness.
Baldwin entered Tuesday looking to extend his five-game hitting streak, but he'll instead move to the bench and give his back time to heal. Austin Slater will fill in as Chicago's left fielder and bat eighth while Baldwin recovers.
