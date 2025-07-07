Baldwin will start in center field and bat eighth in Monday's game against the Blue Jays.

Baldwin will occupy center field for the fifth straight game and the sixth time in seven contests following his promotion from Triple-A Charlotte on July 1. Though Luis Robert (hamstring) will eventually reclaim everyday duties in center when he returns from the injured list, Baldwin's ability to play either corner-outfield spot as well as the three infield positions could allow him to retain steady playing time if he warrants it. Since his call-up, Baldwin has gone 6-for-17 with one home run, two doubles, two walks, three runs, three RBI and one stolen base.