White Sox's Brooks Baldwin: Starting rehab assignment
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Baldwin (back) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on Friday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Baldwin has been shelved since July 9 with a lower back strain, and he'll require a minor-league rehab stint before being cleared to rejoin the active roster. The 24-year-old is slashing .227/.271/.357 with four homers across 169 plate appearances this season for the White Sox.
