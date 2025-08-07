default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Baldwin will start at third base and bat eighth in Thursday's game against the Mariners.

After being withheld from the lineup in four consecutive games last week, Baldwin appears to have moved back into a near-everyday role. He'll collect his fifth straight start Thursday -- all of which have come at third base -- after going 6-for-12 with a double, two walks and a run scored in the previous four contests.

More News