Baldwin is not in the lineup for Tuesday's contest in Cincinnati.
The switch-hitting Baldwin had started each of the previous six games in left field for the White Sox, but he'll get a day off for Tuesday's series opener. Josh Rojas is in left field and batting eighth.
