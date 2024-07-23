Baldwin went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base Monday against the Rangers.

Baldwin has started all four games at second base since being promoted for his big-league debut Friday. He's gone 2-for-14 with six strikeouts, though he showed some of his fantasy potential with both his first RBI and stolen base as a big-leaguer in Monday's contest. Baldwin's primary fantasy value looks likely to come from his speed, as he had 17 stolen bases across 82 games with Double-A Birmingham and Triple-A Charlotte before reaching the majors.