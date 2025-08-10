The White Sox optioned Hudson to Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday.

Chicago will move Hudson and right-hander Wikelman Gonzalez off the 26-man active roster and replace them with a pair of fresh bullpen arms in lefty Cam Booser and righty Elvis Peguero, who were recalled from Charlotte ahead of Sunday's series finale versus the Guardians. After being claimed off waivers from the Brewers and then getting activated Tuesday, Hudson made three appearances out of the Chicago bullpen and surrendered three earned runs on six hits and one walk over 3.2 innings.