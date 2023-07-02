The White Sox selected Shaw's contract from Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday.
Shaw is a veteran of 753 career regular-season appearances, but he has yet to pitch at the big-league level in 2023 after he was forced to settle for a minor-league deal with the White Sox this offseason coming off a poor season with the Guardians. The 35-year-old right-hander has pitched respectably at Charlotte this season, logging a 4.03 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 24:14 K:BB in 22.1 innings. Look for the White Sox to limit his usage to lower-leverage spots initially, but he could eventually work his way into a setup role if he excels early on.
