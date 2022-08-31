The White Sox optioned Perez to Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday.
Perez's first stint in the big leagues will come to an end with the White Sox bringing back Yasmani Grandal (knee) back from the injured list Wednesday to give the team another healthy catcher to pair with Seby Zavala. While Grandal was on the shelf for the past week and a half, Perez saw light action behind Zavala, appearing in two games while going 1-for-4 at the dish. Even if Grandal and Zavala both maintain health for the rest of the season, Perez could still be a candidate to join the big club as a third catcher at some point in September, when the active roster will expand from 26 to 28 men.