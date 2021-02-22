White Sox pitching coach Ethan Katz is working with Rodon to overhaul the pitcher's lower half, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun Times reports.

Katz believes Rodon's quad-oriented delivery led to the left-hander throwing across his body, which the coach believes does not promote good arm health. "He's starting to understand how his lower half is supposed to move more efficiently. And it's just going to take time. When you've done something for a long time, it's hard to get out of that, but over time, we hope we can tap into things that he hasn't been able to do," said Katz. Rodon battled shoulder issues last season, making two starts and two relief appearances. His command was not consistent, and he allowed seven earned runs in 7.2 innings. Still, the White Sox were pleased to see that his four-seamer averaged mid-90s (touched 98 MPH), and he still possesses a nasty slider. If he adjusts to the new mechanics, Rodon could emerge as the team's fifth starter in 2021.