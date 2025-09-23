White Sox's Corey Julks: Brought up from Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The White Sox selected Julks' contract from Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday, Jack Ankony of SI.com reports.
Julks has appeared in just four games for the White Sox this season, slashing .375/.375/.625 with a pair of doubles, two runs scored and a 0:2 BB:K across eight trips to the plate. He takes the 26-man roster spot of Andrew Benintendi, who was placed on the 10-day IL with Achilles tendinitis.
