The White Sox selected Julks' contract from Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday, Jack Ankony of SI.com reports.

Julks has appeared in just four games for the White Sox this season, slashing .375/.375/.625 with a pair of doubles, two runs scored and a 0:2 BB:K across eight trips to the plate. He takes the 26-man roster spot of Andrew Benintendi, who was placed on the 10-day IL with Achilles tendinitis.