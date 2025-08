The White Sox selected Julks' contract from Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.

Julks missed out on an MLB roster spot out of spring training, but he'll now earn one after slashing .295/.373/.470 with 10 homers, 46 RBI, 58 runs scored and 13 steals through 87 games in Triple-A. The 29-year-old will replace Will Robertson on the active roster and may form a platoon in right field with the lefty-hitting Mike Tauchman.