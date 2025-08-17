Mead is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.

After starting at either corner-infield spot for nine consecutive games while going 9-for-31 (.290 average) with one stolen base, five RBI and two runs, Mead will remain on the bench Sunday for the second straight contest. The White Sox will go with Lenyn Sosa at first base and Miguel Vargas at the hot corner as they look to avoid a series sweep.