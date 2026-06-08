Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

White Sox's David Sandlin: Allows three runs in bulk relief

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Sandlin didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the Phillies, allowing three runs on three hits and three walks over 3.1 innings. He struck out six.

The White Sox elected to use an opener ahead of Sandlin on Sunday after the rookie was tagged for eight runs in four innings in his last start against the Twins. While Sandlin's final line was certainly better, he did allow a pair of home runs in an eventual 9-5 loss to the Phillies -- he's now given up four long balls in his first 13.1 major-league innings. It remains to be seen how Chicago will utilize Sandlin in his next outing, though he currently lines up for a tough home matchup with the Dodgers.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!