Sandlin (elbow) struck out four while yielding two hits and no walks over four scoreless innings Saturday in his debut for Triple-A Charlotte after being reinstated from the 7-day injured list.

Acquired from the Red Sox in February, Sandlin's organizational debut was delayed until late April after his throwing progression was slowed down during spring training due to a bout with right elbow soreness. After making a pair of rehab starts at High-A Winston-Salem, Sandlin was cleared to join Charlotte and turned in a gem Sunday, recording his 12 outs on an efficient 48 pitches. Sandlin turned 25 in February and likely won't require much more development time in the minors, so he'll stand a good chance at getting a look in the White Sox rotation at some point later this season.