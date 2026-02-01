The White Sox are acquiring Sandlin, Jordan Hicks (shoulder), two players-to-be-named and cash from the Red Sox on Sunday in exchange for Gage Ziehl and a player-to-be-named, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.

Sandlin was added to Boston's 40-man roster in November in order to protect him from the Rule 5 Draft, and he'll now make his way to Chicago. The right-hander had a 3.61 ERA across 82.1 innings at the Double-A level last season but struggled to a 7.61 ERA upon being promoted to Triple-A. Sandlin is likely to return to the Triple-A level to begin 2026 but will be in big-league camp with the White Sox.