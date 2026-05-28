White Sox's David Sandlin: Wins in debut

Sandlin (1-0) got the win Wednesday against the Twins allowing one run on one hit and no walks with four strikeouts across six innings.

Sandlin stunned in his professional baseball debut as he retired every batter he faced (18 straight) after giving up a leadoff home run to Byron Buxton. The rookie took the rotation spot of Noah Schultz after he was placed on the 15-day injured list (knee) and gave the White Sox a super productive start, needing only 61 pitches (41 strikes) to get through six innings. In AAA, Sandlin did not cover more than four innings in his last four starts, but was able to get a quality start today. The 25-year-old is projected rematch in Minnesota against the Twins next week.