Cease did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks over six innings against the Rangers. He struck out nine.

Cease turned in another impressive outing Tuesday, marking his fourth straight appearance allowing two or fewer runs. Over that stretch, Cease owns a 2.38 ERA with a 32:10 K:BB and 15 hits allowed across 22.2 innings. Cease's nine strikeouts also moved him into a tie for the ninth most strikeouts in MLB. The White Sox ace is tentatively scheduled to make his next start during a three-game home series against Boston.