Cease (7-8) took the loss Sunday, allowing three runs on four hits and three walks over six innings against the Twins. He struck out five.

The positive is that Cease contributed his first quality start in over a month. Cease cruised through four, but a lack of run support combined with a 34-pitch fifth inning that was culminated by an Edouard Julien three-run homer sealed Cease's fate and paved the way for his eighth loss. Cease has now allowed 38 hits and 16 walks over his last six starts with an ERA of 7.71 in 31.2 innings. He's currently penciled in to take the mound next weekend in Boston.