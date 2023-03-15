Cease was reaching 97 mph with his fastball in Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Athletics, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Cease was hit hard in his first spring outing, and his appearance Tuesday also started poorly. He allowed a double, single and walk in the first inning, which allowed two runs to score. However, he ramped up his velocity as compared to his spring debut and also made an adjustment to his slider to improve his command of the pitch in his second inning of work. Cease has had a shaky start to spring training, but he is coming off an excellent 2022 campaign during which he posted a 2.20 ERA and 1.11 WHIP across 184 frames.