Andrus went 3-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's win over the Guardians.

After doubling twice earlier in the game, Andrus put the White Sox on top 5-3 in the ninth inning with a two-run single off Emmanuel Clase. It's the second straight three-hit game for Andrus, who filled in for Tim Anderson at shortstop Sunday. The 34-year-old Andrus is now 7-for-12 (.583) over his last three games, with four doubles and a home run in that span. Overall, he's slashing .223/.294/.318 with three homers, 25 RBI, 24 runs scored and eight steals across 270 plate appearances this season.