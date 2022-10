Andrus went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run, an additional run scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Twins.

Andrus has racked up three homers among his six hits over four games to begin October. The shortstop's hot stretch to close out the year has lifted his season slash line to .250/.304/.407 with 17 homers, 18 steals, 58 RBI and 66 runs scored through 148 games between the White Sox and the Athletics.